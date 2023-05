Srinagar: A hideout has been unearthened near encounter site at Sagam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday, officials said.

A top police officer said that during firefight at encounter site, a hideout was also found by the security forces.

However, recovery from the hideout spot was not available at the time of filing this story.

Meanwhile, operation in Sagam area of Anantnag will be prolonged since it is a huge forest area, the officer added.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print