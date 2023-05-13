CEGA expresses gratitude to govt for regularisation of 524 assistant engineers

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Civil Engineers Graduates Association (CEGA) on Saturday expressed gratitude to government over regularisation of 524 assistant engineers in the Jal Shakti department in their substantive grades.

In a statement a spokesperson said that a long pending demand of engineers has been fulfilled.

“We are grateful to LG Manoj Sinah, R R Bhatnagar, Advisor to LG, Satish Chandra, Chairman JKPSC, Arun K Mehta CS J&K and Shalin Kabra, Principal Secretary Jal Shakti Department for their sincere effort in addressing this long pending issue.”

The statement reads that most of the promotees have been yearning for this relief since decades and even some of them have retired from the government services.

“We further request Shalin Kabra to pass all other files such as SE, E.E by taking same interest. We are hopeful that under his able control and leadership, all pending regularization files will be cleared at the earliest.”

It added “We further request AK Mehta and Shalin Kabra to resolve the issue of pending demand of engineers for the already approved Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme by issuing the formal SRO which is pending since 2018.”

