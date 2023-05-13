Imran Khan blames Pakistan Army chief for his arrest; returns to Lahore home after getting bail

Islamabad/Lahore, May 13 (PTI) Imran Khan has torn into Pakistan’s Army chief General Asim Munir and blamed him for his “abduction” after a court here set the former prime minister free and barred his re-arrest in any case until Monday.

A triumphant Khan returned to his Lahore home on Saturday after having locked himself in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises for hours for fear of re-arrest despite being granted bail on Friday.

Before leaving for Lahore, the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief hit out at the “imported government for kidnapping” him despite the IHC granting him bail in all cases

