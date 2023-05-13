As Congress wins Karnataka, Omar Abdullah’s says BJP won’t have courage to hold J&K polls

Srinagar: As the Congress is headed for a thumping win in Karnataka, National Conference vice-president and former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah took a swipe at the BJP over holding of elections in the Union Territory.

In a Tweet, Omar Abdullah said that BJP won’t have the courage to allow assembly elections to take place in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Now there is no way BJP will have the courage to allow Assembly elections to take place in J&K any time soon,” he tweeted.

The Congress is leading in 138 seats, way ahead of the BJP, which is leading in just 63 seats in Karnataka with halfway mark being 113 in the 224 member assembly in the southern state—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print