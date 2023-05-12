Advisor Announces MAS Re-Launch

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today chaired the 20th Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (JKBOCWWB) at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment, Rehana Batul, CEO/Secretary, JKBOCWWB, Munir-ul-Islam, Secretary Department of Rural development and Panchayati Raj, Tariq Ahmad Zargar; Labour Commissioner, Abdul Rashid War, Secretary Law, Achal Sethi, DG Codes, Director Finance PWD and other members of the board both in person and through video conferencing.

The meeting had detailed deliberation on different aspects of working of JKBOCWWB besides discussion on various pertinent topics including implementation of welfare schemes, augmentation of healthcare facilities, skill upgradation programs, financial aid for workers’ families and measures to ensure safety and well-being of construction labourers.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar outlined his vision for welfare of workers in the region. He emphasized the need for comprehensive welfare initiatives that should address the diverse challenges faced by the construction workforce in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recognizing the importance of safeguarding the rights and livelihoods of these workers, Advisor stressed on significance of providing them with social security, access to healthcare and skill development opportunities.

Advisor Bhatnagar reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment towards improving the living and working conditions of workforce in entire Jammu and Kashmir, fostering an environment of dignity, respect, and prosperity for all. He called upon the participants to maintain close coordination and synergy so that the required welfare measures are implemented for the well being of construction workers and other labour class.

The BoDs, during the meeting, took several significant and constructive decisions aimed at advancing the welfare of construction workers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Board approved re-launch of Marriage Assistance scheme for the registered workers. The Board asked the management of JKBOCWWB that duplication of assistance schemes should be avoided and a robust mechanism in consultation with other departments should be put in place for the same.

The BoDs also approved one time scholarship of Rs. 50,000 for wards of registered workers scoring 90% or above marks either in 10th or 12th class.

The Board also directed the management of JKBOCWWB to evolve a robust mechanism for online application from workers with provision for proper verification of the same.

