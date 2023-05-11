NIA raids underway at several locations in Kashmir

Srinagar: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Thursday early morning carried out raids at several locations in Kashmir.

The raids, as per officials, are being carried out in Budgam, Baramulla and Handwara districts.

An official said that in Baramulla the central agency raided the house of Mufti Abdul Rahim, brother of SAR Geelani, who was arrested in connection with Parliament attack case.

He said that the raids are being conducted at some locations in Kupwara and Budgam district also.

“During raids incriminating material including documents and electronic devices were also seized,” the official said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print