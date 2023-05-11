J&K planted more than 15 million trees last year: LG Sinha at Y20 meet in KU

Srinaga: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir government has planted more than 15 million trees in the previous financial year across the Union Territory.

Speaking during the Youth-20 (Y20) consultation meet on climate change under India’s G20 presidency, Sinha said that Jammu and Kashmir is not famous only for snow clad mountains but also for intellectual brilliance.

“In the past financial year only, we have planted more than 15 million trees across Jammu and Kashmir. I take pride in the fact that our natural resources are growing. The green cover has grown up in the past few years to 55 percent,” Sinha said.

He said that the message of Y20 consultation conference signals the encouraging prospect for a new energy in a global partnership on environment, development and the collective effort to ensure equity, global prosperity and better quality of life.

He further said that major challenges for the next 25 years is to protect the climate and promote sustainable development. “It means, as one family we need to nurture the earth that sustains life and sustainable development objectives should be translated into collective action to transform the lives of common man,” the LG said.

Sinha added that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already decided to fight against every climate change challenge into a mass movement and promote environment conscious lifestyle.

“The fight against the climate change has turned out to be the top priority for young generation and I am confident that the youth will bring good solutions of it,” he said.

Sinha also said that he believes that the young generation have seen a rise in innovative ideas with action to preserve the natural resources and also become active stakeholder in this movement to formulate and implement the polices on Healthcare, education, environmental and clean drinking water resources.

“I believe that each element in the ecosystem is of different music note and I called this sound of nature the best music ever produced on the climate,” he said—(KNO)

