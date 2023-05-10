Jamia Masjid gutted in massive blaze at Tral

Srinagar: A Jamia Masjid was gutted in a fire incident at Tral town in Pulwama district on Wednesday morning.

An official said that fire broke out in Jamia Masjid Noor ul Islam in Tral town following which locals, Police and fire tender rushed to the spot and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby locality and controlled the fire.

He said that the fire has been brought under control after extensive damage to the Masjid.

Initial reports suggest a short circuit to be the cause of fire while further investigation has been taken up, he said—(KNO)

