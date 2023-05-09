MeT predicts ‘mainly weather’ as night temp hovers far below normal in J&K

Srinagar: After days of impermanent rains in plains and light snowfall over upper reaches, Meteorological department here on Tuesday forecast “mainly dry” weather along with rise in day temperature in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the next 24 hours, a MeT official here said that mainly dry weather is expected even though “a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm in the late afternoon or evening can’t be ruled out at some places, although chances are less.”

From May 10-12, he said, the weather is likely to be mainly dry. “There will be rise in temperature and warmer days are expected during the time.”

From May 13-15, he said there was possibility of rain and thunderstorm at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.3°C against 6.7°C on the previous night and it was 4.4°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 5.8°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 3.4°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 1.8°C against 2.6°C on previous night and it was 3.7°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 4.7°C against 5.2°C as on the previous night and it was 4.6°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.0°C against 2.2°C on the previous night and it was 5.2°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against minus 0.4°C on previous night and it was 5.7°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 17.4°C against 16.3°C on the previous night and it was 5.6°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 4.8°C (below normal by 6.1°C), Batote 7.8°C (5.0°C below normal), Katra 14.5°C (5.2°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 4.0°C (below normal by 4.0°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of 1.6°C, he added. (GNS)

#KashmirBulletin

