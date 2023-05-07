SIU searches active Hizb militant’s house in Kulgam

Srinagar: Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of police on Saturday conducted searches in the residential premises of Abdul Gani Bhat, father of active militant Farooq Ahmad Bhat at Chek Desen Yaripora.
Farooq according to police is an active militant of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and is wanted in many related cases.
“The searches were conducted after Designated Special Judge Under NIA ACT, Kulgam issued a search warrant in case FIR No. 142/2019 of police station Yaripora Kulgam,” a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here. The case pertains to the killing of five non-local labourers at Katrosa Kulgam in year 2019. “The SIU is investigating the case and has been conducting searches and investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice.”
