PM Modi To Visit Drass Tomorrow

SRINAGAR: The stage has been set ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ladakh’s Drass to mark the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26.

The Prime Minister will address the nation and Army soldiers on a historic day at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass.

Prime Minister Modi will address the nation, inaugurate several projects and pay tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country during the Kargil War.

Siddharth Dave, husband of a retired army officer, said, “Me and my wife, Captain Meera Siddharth Dave, have travelled all the way, covering 2,500 kilometres from Gujarat and reached Drass seeking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who celebrates his birthday, and all festivals with the Jawans.”

“We are from the Sena family; my wife is an army officer, and my father was from the Indian Air Force. It is a very important day for us; it has been 25 years since the Kargil War. We have travelled all the way in our car covering 2,500 kms and come to pay tributes to the bravehearts and mark the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas,” he said.

“We have called this Kargil Vijay Gyan Yatra. A stage has been set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for him to celebrate the historic day with us,” added Siddharth Dave.

Retired Captain Meera Siddharth Dave also said that the couple travelled all the way from Gujarat’s Surat in their car to pay tribute to the brave soldiers on the historic day of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

“Taking inspiration from PM Modi, we call our travel to Drass the ‘Kargil Vijay Gyan Yatra to pay tribute to the brave hearts on this important milestone,” she said.

