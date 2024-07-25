‘Harmonious’ L&O situation in J&K now: GoI

Srinagar: There is “harmonious” law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
“Post abrogation of Article 370, the UT of J&K has witnessed an era of peace, progress and prosperity. Schools, colleges, universities, hospitals and other public institutions are functioning efficiently without any strikes or any kind of disturbances during the last four years,” he said.
The earlier practice of daily hartals, strike, stone pelting and bandhs are things of past now, he said. “With record voting, the people of Jammu and Kashmir participated enthusiastically in the recently held Lok Sabha elections,” he said, adding, “Due to improved law and order, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 2.11 Crore tourist visits in 2023. Foreign tourist’s arrival has increased by 2.5 times. This harmonious law and order situation has helped the Government to initiate and implement socio-economic development.”