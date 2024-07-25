I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation, says Biden

WASHINGTON: Telling his fellow countrymen that America is at an inflection point, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he has decided that the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation.

“I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That’s the best way to unite our nation. I there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life, but there’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices, and that time and place is now,” Biden said in his Oval Office address to the nation.

The much anticipated address to the nation came three days after he announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsing his deputy Kamala Harris as the nominee for the Democratic Party.

