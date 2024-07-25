J&K braces up for severe heat wave for next 4 days

Srinagar: With the record breaking temperatures at multiple places across Kashmir, there is a forecast of severe heat wave in some parts of the valley while some previous records may also get surpassed for the next four days

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has recorded the second highest maximum temperature in the month of July in the last one decade as the mercury continues to record an upward trend across the Union Territory.

According to officials, for the third time in the ongoing month, Srinagar has recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degree Celsius, which was 5.7 degree Celsius above the normal temperature.

Interestingly, the maximum temperature in Srinagar and Jammu city was similar as both the places recorded a day temperature of 35.6 degree Celsius.

Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, has recorded the third all-time highest temperature today at 34.2 degree Celsius while the all-time highest temperature was recorded on July 11, 1988 at 34.5 degree Celsius. However, the second all-time highest was recorded this year on July 03 at 34.4 degree Celsius.

As per the details, the other parts of Kashmir also recorded a rise in the mercury with Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination recording a maximum temperature of 29.3 degree Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir has recorded a maximum temperature of 35.0 degree Celsius.

In Jammu’s Katra, a maximum temperature of 31.9 degree Celsius was recorded today while in Banihal, it settled at 31.4 degree Celsius.

Moreover, there is a forecast of severe heat wave conditions in some parts of Kashmir for the next three to four days.

As per an Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng, the weather models have further lowered the probability of rain in Kashmir region over the next 3-4 days, adding that the weather models have adjusted to forecasting only a severe heat wave in Kashmir region over the period.

He said it is possible that some temperature records may break during the next four days, adding that dry weather is expected to continue for the next four days.

However, Director of Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told KNO that there was no red alert as the mercury will settle around 35 to 36 degree Celsius.

“There is no need to panic as a relief is expected after July 28 as there will be a drastic decline in the day temperature from July 28 onwards,” he said

