LeT Militant Killed In Baramulla: Police

Srinagar: A Lashker-e-Toiba militant was killed in an encounter with joint team of police, army and paramilitary CRPF in Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.

SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure (IPS) said that a joint cordon-and-search operation was launched on the basis of the information from a reliable source that some militants are hiding in Karhama village which falls under jurisdiction of police station Kunzer Baramulla. “Based on the information, police, army’s 2 Rashtriya Rifles and 176 battalion CRPF launched the joint cordon during which search party came under indiscriminate fire from a residential house,” he said, adding, “In the ensuing encounter, a militant was killed who was resident of Kulgam district and affiliated with Lashker-e-Toiba militant outfit.”

He has been identified as Abid Wani son of Mohammad Rafiq Wani of Yarhol Babapora Kulgam. “One AK 47 rifle was recovered.

“It has come to fore that he had come to carry out a big militant incident. A case has been registered and further investigation taken up,” he told reporters.

While it was the second encounter in the Baramulla district in around 72 hours, the officer said that in view of the G20 summit all security agencies are on the high alert. “Our network is very strong and we have been getting timely information regarding every suspicious movement and due to synergy among all forces, we have been able to neutralize every threat,” he said, adding, “In view of our preparedness and arrangements, we are fully hopeful about successful conduct of the G20 summit.”

