SIU Raids House Of Active Hizb Commander In Kulgam: Police

Srinagar: Special Investigation Unit of Kashmir Police conducted searches in the house of a active Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

In a handout, the police said that continuing its crackdown on terror elements, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Kulgam today, conducted searches in the residential premises of Abdul Gani Bhat, father of active militant Farooq Ahmad Bhat @Nali, at Chek Desen Yaripora. Farooq Bhat is an active militant of proscribed militant outfit HM and is wanted in many militant related cases.

The spokesman further stated that the searches were conducted after Designated Special Judge Under NIA ACT, Kulgam issued a search warrant in case FIR No. 142/2019 of P/S Yaripora Kulgam. The case pertains to the killing of five non-local labourers at Katrosa Kulgam in year 2019. The SIU is investigating the case and has been conducting searches and investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice, reads the statement.

