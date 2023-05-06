Rajouri Gunfight: Contact Again Established With Militants: Army

RAJOURI – After a lull, gunfight resumes between militants and security forces in Kandi Forest area of Rajouri district on Saturday.

Official sources said that after a lull, contact was again established with militants during wee hours on Saturday.

Yesterday, 5 soldiers were killed, officer was injured in the Rajouri Gunfight.

Army latter issued a statement in which it said that, “On specific information about presence of (militants) in the Kandi Forest in Rajauri Sector, a joint operation was launched on 03 May 2023. At about 0730 hours on 05 May 2023, a search team established contact with a group of militants well entrenched in a cave. The area is thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs.”

The militants, army said, triggered an explosive device in retaliation. The Army team suffered two fatal casualties and injuries to four more soldiers including an officer.

“Additional teams from the vicinity was then directed to the site of encounter. The injured personnel were evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur.” Three among them succumbed to wounds later.

As per initial reports a group of militants are trapped in the area. “There is a likelihood of casualties in militant group”, it reads.

