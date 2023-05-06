Defence minister Rajnath Singh lands in Jammu, to visit Rajouri

Srinagar: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday arrived in Jammu and is scheduled to visit Rajouri where 5 army personnel were killed in a blast during an encounter in Kandi forest area of the district yesterday.

Rajnath Singh landed in Jammu today where he was received by Army Chief Manoj Pande and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

He said that Singh will head towards Rajouri to take a security assessment amid the ongoing anti-militancy operation in the area.

5 army soldiers were killed and an officer was injured after militants triggered a blast during an encounter in Kandi forest area on Friday.

