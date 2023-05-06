300 destinations selected for promoting film tourism in J&K this year, says Sec Tourism

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government’s tourism department Saturday said that they have selected 300 destinations for promoting film tourism in the UT this year while G-20 will be the major international event and the great opportunity for J&K.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the first show of the newly released movie—‘Welcome To Kashmir’, directed by Tariq Bhat, at Inox cinema Srinagar, Commissioner Secretary Tourism, Syed Abid Rasheed said that last year 200 plus movies were shot in J&K. “This year our focus is to promote film tourism and for that, we have kept 300 destinations on the table of film producers and directors to choose any place for shooting,” he said

He said this year, film tourism will be promoted in a major way so that many untouched destinations are explored. “There are many destinations much better than European destinations in the UT,” said Rasheed. “Recently, a big film production house shot a movie in Kashmir.”

To a query about the G-20 event, the Commissioner Secretary Tourism said that the third working group meeting of the G-20 tourism group will be hosted by J&K which is a “major international event.” “This is a great opportunity for J&K to showcase its beauty. Through the summit, we will be able to promote film tourism in J&K,” he said—(KNO)

