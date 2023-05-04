Critical importance of education in shaping the future of youth

Education is a way through which a person can learn how to live as a human being. It is a way through which we can reach our goal. Through it, a person sets his goal. But if we look at today’s new generation, instead of reaching their goal, day by day they are running away from it because we have given importance to other things instead of education.

As our young ones are running away from education, we are also seeing that they are getting addicted to drugs. We are also seeing that today’s youth are losing their lives on the streets, in the fields, in the markets, and in the canals due to drugs. And we are also seeing nowadays that teenagers are committing suicide. The fact is that they are moving away from their purpose. They have forgotten their goal in life. And now, they are fed up with their life. As a result, they are now committing suicide and ending their lives by drinking poison or jumping into rivers. There is a famous verse by a poet ‘Khisht-e-Awwal Chuun Nahad Memaar Kaj, Taa Surayya Mai Ravad Deewaar Kaj’ (If an architect puts the first brick in the wall crookedly, then the wall will be crooked even if it goes to skies).

That is if today’s youngsters remain crooked (away from education) then the future generations will also remain crooked. They will face many difficulties. They will have to see darkness instead of light. The fact is that we have no longer a purpose, a goal in life. Our intentions have been weakened because we run away from education. We left the path of education and takes the path of non-education. If this continues, then the new generation will be doomed and destroyed.

The responsible persons must take major steps like organising programmes through which they can increase the tendency of youngsters towards education so that they know their purpose in life. Parents also have a responsibility to keep an eye on their children and see where they are spending their time.

Let us all pledge to work together to save this generation as well as future generations.

The author is a (medical) student of 11th class. Feedback at [email protected]

