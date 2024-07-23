DSEK orders change in school timing from 8 AM to 1 PM

Srinagar: Amid hot weather conditions, School Education Department Tuesday order change in school timing for all classes from 8Am to 1Pm in both rural and urban areas of Kashmir region.

Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) in an order said that several representations were pouring in from parents and other

stakeholders regarding change in school timings for students due to the ongoing heatwave

According to the weather forecast, the same conditions are

expected to continue in the coming days as well.

“Now therefore, in view of the above and considering the requests from parents and various stakeholders, as well as the weather forecast, classwork in all government and recognized private schools up to the Higher Secondary level in the Kashmir Division shall commence from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm in both rural and urban areas,” it reads.

DSEK further clarified that teaching and non-teaching staff shall attend their duties from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. “This arrangement will continue upto 10th August 2024.”—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print