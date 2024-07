NEW DELHI: The government will come out with a document on energy transition pathway, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

A policy to support pump storage projects will be brought to provide round-the-clock energy, she said while presenting Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.

The finance minister said state-owned enterprises NTPC and BHEL in joint venture will set up 800 MW super critical thermal power plants with higher efficiency.

