NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed reduction in basic customs duty on gold and silver to 6 per cent and platinum to 6.4 per cent.

In her budget speech in Lok Sabha, she also proposed reduction of basic customs duty on mobile phones, mobile charger to 15 per cent.

She also made a provision for exemption of customs duty on 25 critical minerals.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print