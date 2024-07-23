SC rules out cancellation, re-test of controversy-ridden NEET-UG, 2024

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024, holding that there was no data on record to indicate a systemic leak of question paper and other malpractices.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard submissions from a battery of lawyers, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), and senior advocates Narender Hooda, Sanjay Hegde and Mathews Nedumapra for around four days.

The bench dictated the operative part of the judgement keeping in mind the future of over two million students and said a detailed judgement will follow.

