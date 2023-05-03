2 residential houses damaged in Nambla Uri due to heavy landslides’

Uri: Two residential houses were damaged by heavy landslides due to incessant rains in Nambla Uri, reports said on Wednesday.

They said houses belong to Showket Shah son of Yousuf Shah and his Son Mustaq Shah at Silpather Nambla Uri.

Mustaq Ahmad Shah said that on 28 April his house was damaged due to landslides and last night his father’s house was also damaged due to Landslides. He accused PMGSY of negligence, saying that road construction in their area was started in 2017 but is still to be completed.

He said the department did not construct protection walls on road and many families continue to face the threat of damage due to landslides.

AEE PMGSY Uri Kursheed Ahmad Mir denied any negligence and said that huge landslides occurred in the area due to incessant rains.

Meanwhile Tehsildar Uri Rayees Ahmad told GNS that a team of revenue department visited spot and assessed the losses. He said officials of PMGSY department were also called on the spot. He further said people of the area were asked to remain cautious. (GNS)

