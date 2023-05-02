Upward trend in GST Collections

JAMMU: The GST Collections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have shown unprecedented growth during the month of April 2023 with total collections for the month touching ? 917.85 crores showing an increase of ? 215.77 crores over last year April collections marking growth rate of 30.73 %.

Growth in SGST has been one of the highest in the country which with growth at 44.51 % over the same period last year as released by Ministry of Finance data today

Similarly, IGST settlement shows growth of 22 % in comparison to last financial year.

It is notable that GST collections for the month of April 2023 are highest ever recorded by the State Taxes Department since GST implementation. Previously the best ever collections in a month in terms of SGST cash and IGST .

monthly average in the last financial year was more than ? 600 crores

In the financial year 2021-2022, the GST monthly collections were ?. 496.95 Crores.

The SGST cash collections has been rising in recent months significantly with April this year making to national headlines with the record growth in J and K since inception of GST as the figures speak more than volumes.

The department has also increased the tax base from 1.17 Lakhs in the year 2021-22 to 1.34 Lakhs in the financial year 2022-23.

