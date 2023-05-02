Boy injured after being stabbed by girl in Srinagar’s Kak Sarai

Srinagar: In a shocking incident, a girl stabbed a man with a knife in Darish Kadal locality of Kak Sarai in Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon, officials said here.

An official said that the boy sustained injuries in his abdomen after he was stabbed by a girl in Darish Kadal area today afternoon.

He said the boy has been admitted to SMHS hospital for treatment. “Further investigation into the matter is going on,” he said.

The boy has been identified as Aadil Ahmad of Bemina locality of Srinagar.

The official added that the girl, after committing the crime, has fled from the spot, while efforts are on to nab her.

Meanwhile, chief medical officer SMHS, Dr Aasif said that the boy has received injury in his abdomen, however, his condition is stable—(KNO)

