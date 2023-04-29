JeM Militant Arrested Along with Grenade in Handwara Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday claimed to have apprehended a militant associate of Jash-e-Mohammad oufit in North Kashmir’s Handwara.

In a handout, the police said that during routing checking at Ganai Mohalla Pazalpora Magam, a joint party of Handwara Police and Army (15RR) intercepted an individual who attempted to evade the joint party suspiciously but he was apprehended tactfully by the alert joint party. On search, one hand grenade and other incriminating material were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat son of Gulzar Ahmad Bhat resident of Amargarh Tarathpora.

Police spokesman further said that preliminary investigation reveals that he was working as a militant associate for proscribed militant outfit JeM.

Accordingly, a case FIR No 95/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Handwara and further investigation has been initiated, reads the statement.

