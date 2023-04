Srinagar: An elderly man died after falling from a slab in Watchi village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday

An official said that the man identified as Mohammad Abdullah (70) of Watchi Zainpora fell from the slab of his house today morning.

He said he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, however, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

