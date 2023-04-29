Big landslide closes Reasi-Arnas-Mahore road

Jammu: Reasi-Arnas-Mahore road was on Saturday closed due to a big landslide near Malai Morh in Mahore area in Reasi dstrict.

Official sources said that the slide occurred this morning, leading to the closure of the throughfare. They said it may take 4-5 hours to open the road.

“Commuters from Reasi to Mahore and vice Versa are advised to take Mahore-dharmari via (Kund-Cheeral) Pmgsy Link Road,” they said.

SDM Mahore Mazahir Hussein Shah said that efforts are on to clear the road at an earliest. (GNS)

