NIA court issues non-bailable warrants against 23 militants of Kishtwar

Kishtwar: National Investigation Agency special court Jammu has issued non-bailable warrants against 23 militants in Kishtwar district operating from Pakistan.

An official said that the warrants were issued against Manzoor Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed, Ghulam Mohd. Guijar, Nazir Ahmed, Shabir Ahmed, Mohd lgbal Rishi, Mohd Amin Bhat, Jamal Din Naik, Gh Hussain Sheikh, Bashir Ahmed Raina, Gulzar Ahmed, Shabair Ahmed, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed, Mohd Shafi, Gh. Nabi Wani, Abdul Kareem, Gulabu, Farooq Ahmed Ganie, Mohd Haneef Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohd Ifran Khanday and Mohd Rafiq Khanday.

He said the warrants have been issued in case FIR 90/2022 of PS Chatroo, under Section120-B/121-A/IPC, 13/18/39/UAPA, 120B/121-A/IPC

SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said that chief investigation officer DySP PC Vishal Sharma approached the special NIA Court for issuing non-bailable warrants against the accused for their active involvement in militant activities for creating unrest in the Chenab valley and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said they mobilised sleeper cells and pushed them into J&K in connivance with secessionist and separatist leaders for waging war against the Government of India with nefarious design of seceding Jammu and Kashmir from Union of India.

The SSP said further investigation into the case is underway–

