New Delhi:India has logged 9,629 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 61,013 from 63,380, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,398 with 29 deaths, which includes 10 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 5.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.61 per cent.

