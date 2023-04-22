Weather Improves

Srinagar: Amid decrease in precipitation and forecast for scattered to fairly widespread light rain and thunderstorm in next 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded a drop in Jammu and Kashmir below normal on Friday.

A meteorological department official here said that “mainly dry weather to isolated very light rain and thunderstorm” was expected during two subsequent days.

While there was improvement in rainfall activity, in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours this morning, Srinagar received 0.7mm of rain, Qazigund 14.6mm, Pahalgam 9.0mm, Kokernag 3.2mm, Gulmarg 8.6mm, Jammu 7.4mm, Banihal 5.0mm, Batote 6.2mm, Bhaderwah 8.4mm, Katra 13.0mm, and Kathua 1.6mm.

Regarding temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 6.2°C against 7.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.4°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.5°C against 2.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 4.3°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 4.4°C against 6.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.2°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 15.0°C against 18.5°C on the previous night. It was 6.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 5.1°C (below normal by 4.3°C), Batote 6.7°C (below normal by 5.3°C), Katra 13.1°C (5.0°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 6.1°C (2.3°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 2.6°C and 2.2°C respectively, the officials added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print