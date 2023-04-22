Eid-ul-Fitr Being Celebrated With Gaiety Today

Srinagar: Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramazan, is being celebrated by Muslims across this part of the globe on Saturday. There will be congregational Eid prayers at Hazratbal as well as shrines and mosques on April 22. There will be no prayers however at the historic Eidgah.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, and other police and several civil officers besides politicians extended greetings to people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, wishing them well-being and prosperity.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his message, the Lt Governor said: “Heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan and symbolizes the spirit of austerity, brotherhood, compassion and joy of sharing”.

In his message, Advisor to LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar said that this festival gives the message of spirit of generosity and charity and helps usher a humane and compassionate society.

The Advisor also said that the festival evokes feelings of brotherhood, compassion and sharing and also strengthens the pluralistic bonds of our country’s composite society.

May Eid-ul-Fitr usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all, he said.

The Chief Secretary expressed hope that the festival would lead everyone to happiness and success.

He also expressed optimism that the festival would strengthen the bond between all religious communities and teach people the relevance of communal harmony, tolerance, kindness and service to mankind as the real essence of of the festival.

In his Eid greetings, Dr Farooq said, “I extend my warm wishes to people on the auspicious occasion praying that the Almighty accepts our month-long fasting, repentance, prayers and rectitude. I urge the affluent class in the society to help those who do not have any resources to celebrate the Eid. The prevailing situation has regrettably increased the social gap with uncertainty looming large over the poorest of poor, daily wagers, marginal farmers pushing them to the brink of hunger. On the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr, the well off in our society should lend all support to the people in need.”

Party Vice President Omar Abdullah while extending warm wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr said, “On this day we should include the underprivileged in our happiness. There is no superior act than sharing our resources with the people in need. I wish the candles of piety and faith remain lit in our families and neighbourhood throughout the year. I extend my warm wishes to the people on the auspicious eve with a view that the needs of the people at need are taken care of by the affluent ones. May the auspicious day increase the prospects of peace, prosperity, and brotherhood in J&K.”

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference President Sajad Gani in his message said “Eid ul-Fitr is a time for celebration, reflection, and gratitude. It is a time for families and friends to come together and strengthen their bonds of love and brotherhood.”

He further added, “As we celebrate Eid ul-Fitr, let us remember those who are less fortunate and extend our support to them. Let us strive to build a more inclusive and peaceful society, where everyone can live with dignity and respect.”

