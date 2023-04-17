Woman Dies After Hit By Moving Train, ‘While Taking Selfie’, in Srinagar

Srinagar: A woman died after she was fatally hit by a moving train ‘while taking selfie’ in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district this afternoon, officials said.

They said that a woman (name withheld) resident of Shankarpora Srinagar was hit by the train when she alongside a child was taking selfie close to a track at Manchowa along Srinagar-Budgam railway lane.

She was fatally injured in the incident, leading to her instant death, the officials said.

Confirming the death of the woman, a police official said that they are ascertaining the details into the incident.

“The child accompanying the woman is however safe”, the official said. (GNS)

