Motorcyclist Killed, 2 Pillion-riders Injured in Pahalgam Road Mishap

Srinagar: A motorcyclist was killed and two of his pillion-riders injured after a two-wheeler they were plying on collided with a tipper Pahalgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Reports said that an accident took place between Tipper bearing registration number JK 13C 0290 and motorcycle bearing number JK03K –1852 at Lidroo Pahalgam, resulting in critical injuries to the motorcyclist Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and two pillion riders namely Abdul Ahad Mir son of Ali Mohd Bhat and Rouf Ahmad Bhat son of Gh Rasool Bhat – all residents of Krashangam Aishmuqam.

The injured trio was evacuated from the site to PHC Pahalgam, where the motorcyclist Manzoor Ahmad Bhat succumbed to his injuries.

Confirming it, a police official siad that they have taken cognizance into the incident for further investigations.

