Unity in diversity must, otherwise our common problems will stay: Farooq

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Sunday asked people to unite against the divisive forces, trying to disenfranchise them of their identity, land and resources.

This he said while addressing party functionaries in a commemorative function held at Khannabal, Anantnag on the 8th death anniversary of the party veteran Khawaja Abdul Gani Shah Veeri.

Joined in by party’s senior functionaries, YNC and other local unit functionaries, he offered Fatiha for the veteran leader. Recalling Veeri Sahib’s contribution for the party and people, he said, “Veeri Sahib was deeply connected to his people and devoted his life to their service and well-being without any self-seeking motives. The fact that he was elected three times as a legislator is a testament to his popularity, social and public service and leadership. His selfless service to the party and the people is legendary. His legacy is that of honesty and social service. In Veeri Sahab, the party has a shining example of an exemplary career of statesmanship and sincerity that will continue to be emulated for a long time to come.”

The other functionaries, who spoke on the occasion highlighted his pioneering role in the political movement led by Sher e Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah for realization of people’s democratic rights.

Among others Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Sakina Itoo, Hasnain Masoodi, Dr. Bashir Ahmed Veeri, Imran Nabi Dar, Altaf Ahmed Wani, Showkat Hussain, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi, Reyaz Ahmed Khan, Pir Muhammad Hussain Suharwardhy also addressed the gathering. The function was also attended by YNC DP Syed Saba, numerous party’s local unit functionaries.

Exhorting the party functionaries, Dr Farooq said, “I see no way of achieving anything in J&K without a lasting unity between different sections of our society. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all times and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of poverty, unemployment.”

NC political vision is etched with the welfare of people and protecting the political, social and cultural interests of the diverse sections of J&K’s society from all regions and religions, he said adding, “They might try to foist more political parties on the people through clandestine and covert machinations to fragment our voice. We all should be cautious of such trojan horses meant to weaken us internally and to launch an assault on our resolve to fight for J&K’s political dignity and rights. National Conference has rendered innumerable sacrifices to fight for the unity, integrity and dignity of Jammu and Kashmir and will continue to thwart all attempts to erode our unique individuality both cultural and political . We will fight against all ploys, the battle we are fighting requires us to remain.”

