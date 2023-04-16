6 people rescued as massive avalanche hit near Zojila, no casualty reported

Srinagar,: At least six people had a miraculous escape after five vehicles came under a massive avalanche near Zojila in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir on Sunday.

Official sources said that the avalanche hit the area late in the afternoon, trapping five vehicles with two persons boarding one of them and one person each in others. Immediately a massive rescue operation was launched, they said.

Confirming it, Deputy Commissioner Kargil said that all six occupants in five vehicles have been rescued.

“Thankfully, there is no casualty reported,” he added. (GNS)

