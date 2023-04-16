6 drug peddlers arrested

Srinagar: Police have arrested six drug peddlers in Baramulla and Bandipora and recovered contraband substance from their possession, officials said.

A Police party at a checkpoint established near Rest House Bandi arrested a drug peddler identified as Mohd Owais Mughal son of Mir Akbar Mughal resident of Bandi Uri. During search, 38 grams of Brown Sugar was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Moreover, a police party of PP Delina at a checkpoint established at Main Market Delina arrested two drug peddlers identified as Muzamil Ahmad Ganie son of Ab Rashid resident of Kanlibagh & Mehraj-ud¬-Din Sheikh son of Mohammad Sultan Sheikh resident of Sangri Colony Baramulla who were travelling on a Motor Cycle bearing registration number JK05E-8026 which was also seized.

During search, 60 grams of Charas was recovered from their possession. Subsequently they have been shifted to police stations where they remain in custody.

In another similar action, a Police party of PS Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Stadium Colony Baramulla intercepted a vehicle (Verna) bearing registration number JK05H-0916 driven by Mohd Rafeeq Lone son of Mohd Yousuf Lone resident of Nadihal Baramulla.

During search 101 bottles of Q-Qurex & Torvirex was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime was also seized. Pertinently, he was the most wanted drug smuggler of Baramulla area.

Moreover, a drug peddler identified as Aadil Naseer Dar son of Naseer Ahmad Dar resident of Seer Jagir alongwith 5 grams of Brown Sugar was arrested during the investigation of a drug peddling case of PS Pattan.

Similarly in Bandipora, a police party at a checkpoint established at Najin Nowgam intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK05A-0370 driven by Ab Majeed Dar son of Mohd Qasim Dar resident of Nooripura Budgam. During search, 7.1 Kgs of Charas Powder was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also seized.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.

