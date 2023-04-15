Jumat-ul-Vida Barred In Jamia Masjid, Observed With Fervour Elsewhere

Farooq Condemns Closing Historic Mosque: ‘Clear Violation, Interference With Religious Rights Of People’

Srinagar: The managing body of the Jamia Masjid here on Friday said that the authorities have disallowed “Jumat-ul-vida” congregational prayers at the historic mosque.

Elsewhere, thousands of people in Kashmir offered Jumat-ul-Vida prayers, the last Friday of the holy month Ramzan, with the biggest congregation held at Hazratbal Shrine.

“District magistrate and police officials visited Jamia Masjid in the morning at 9.30 am and asked the management to lock the gates of the Masjid as administration had decided that jumat-ul-vida prayers will not be allowed at the Masjid,” Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said in a statement.

“Anjuman strongly resents this move of the authorities causing great distress to lakhs of Muslims who traditionally come from all parts of the valley to offer prayers on the last and greatly blessed Friday of Ramzan in Jamia Masjid where offering prayers on last Friday has great significance,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah condemned the disallowing of Jummat-ul-Vida prayers at the historical Jamia Masjid.

Calling out the administration’s “highhandedness”, Dr Farooq said the measure is a clear violation and interference with the religious rights of the people. “Jamia Masjid is the central mosque and an epicentre of faith of millions of Muslims across J&K. Having this great mosque out of bounds for people on the auspicious day of Jumat-ul-Vida is highly deplorable. Such unwarranted curbs hurt the religious sentiments of millions and are unsuited to the country’s democratic, secular moorings besides debunking the claims of government on changed ground situation across Kashmir,” he said adding, “The continuous detention of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq is a matter of great concern and violative of basic human rights. Our constitution provides for freedom of conscience and the rights of all individuals to freely profess, practice, and propagate religion. The same should not be denied to Mirwaiz. His prolonged detention hurts the religious sentiments of people, who would otherwise hear the pulpit and spirals of Jamia Masjid reverberate with his sermons, especially on Fridays.”

Meanwhile People from different parts of the valley converged at the Hazratbal shrine, housing the holy relic of Prophet Mohammad (SAW), along the banks of Dal Lake.

Congregational prayers were also held at Masjid Jamiat-e-Ahlehadith, Gawkadal; Asar-e-Sharif, Janab Sahib, Soura; Asar-e-Sharif, Shehri Kalashpora; Ziarat Dastgeer Sahib, Khanyar, Ziarat Dastgeer Sahib, Sarai Bala; Ziarat-e-Makhdoom Sahib, Khanqah-e-Mualla, and several other mosques and shrines in Srinagar.

In central Kashmir’s Budgam district, some rallies were taken soon after the congregational Friday prayers.

Thousands of people also offered congregational prayers in Pulwama, Kakapora, Tral, Bijbhera, Nayana, Lasibal, Sernal, Qazigund, Kokernag, Ka’aba Marg, Asar-e-Sharif Pinjora, and other parts of southern Kashmir region.

In north Kashmir’s, large congregations were offered in all the three districts including Baramulla, Bandipora and frontier Kupwara district. In Baramulla, large congregations were held in Astan-e-Aliya Khwaja Sahab, Astan-e-Aliya Janbaaz Wali (RA) and Masjid Baitul Mukarram.

In the Sopore town, the largest congregations were held at Jamia Masjid, Khanqah-e-Mualla and Tujjar Shrief.

In Kupwara district, reports said, the largest congregation was held in Main town where thousands of people offered the Friday prayers. The other gatherings were witnessed in Bohama, Trehgam, Ragipora, Rawatpora, Lalpora Lolab and other mosques. In Bandipora, congregation prayers were held in all the mosques with largest ones witnessed in Jamia Masjid in Main town and Ajas.

Reports of big Friday congregations on Jumat-ul-VidaVida were also received from various parts of the Jammu winter capital including Talab Khatikan and Ustad Muhalla. Congregational prayers were also held in Doda, Bhadarwah, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, Banihal and several other places in the Jammu region.

