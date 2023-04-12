J&K govt orders transfer of 2 police officers, Diya D posted as SP Headquarter Baramulla

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered transfer and posting of two police officers with immediate effect and also re-designated post of additional superintendent of police Baramulla as superintendent of police headquarters Baramulla.

According to an order , Diya D, IPS, awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Baramulla.

“The post of Addl. Superintendent of Police, Baramuila, is re-designated as Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Baramulla, till held by the said officer,” reads the order.

It added Rakesh Kumar Parihar, Addl. Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, is transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant IR-

16th Battalion, against an available vacancy—

