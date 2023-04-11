As Pilot sits on fast, Gehlot releases video of vision to make Rajasthan top state by 2030

Jaipur:As senior Congress Sachin Pilot began his daylong fast against his own party-led government in Rajasthan on Tuesday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot released a video portraying his vision to take the state to the top by 2030.

“I have decided that I have to make Rajasthan the top state by 2030. To realise this dream, the last four budgets and this year’s ‘Bachat, Rahat and Badhat’ budget, I have made schemes no other state has,” the chief minister was heard saying in the video.

Despite a warning issued to him by the Congress, Pilot, a former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, began his daylong fast at the Shaheed Smarak here on Tuesday, demanding action in cases of alleged corruption related to the previous BJP government in the state led by Vasundhara Raje.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print