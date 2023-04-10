Make Proactive Efforts To Fulfill Your Aspirations: LG To Youth

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asked youth not to wait for something to happen, rather make the proactive efforts to fulfil one’s and the nation’s aspiration.

He addressed the Bhagwan Mahavir Janm Kalyanak, organized by Shree Mahavir Jain Education Society under the aegis of S.S Jain Sabha, on Sunday at Jammu.

The Lt Governor called upon every section of the society to take inspiration from the life and teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir and dedicate their lives for the welfare of the downtrodden and rapid development of J&K UT.

“Bhagwan Mahavir’s teachings of Ahimsa, Anekantwad and Aparigrah have contributed immensely to our composite culture and his vision is more relevant today than ever before,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said, the teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir are aimed at ending all kinds of discrimination, nurturing individual growth and creating social equity. He always emphasised on strong resolve, auspicious thinking and the courage to walk alone on the righteous path, the Lt Governor added.

We should strive to spread Bhagwan Mahavir’s teachings to realize the dream of a society built on equity and shared prosperity, he further added.

“Human consciousness is infinite and the journey with pure awareness will lead to building an egalitarian society and spiritual transformation. The timeless values and wisdom imparted by Bhagwan Mahavir is the greatest strength of society and ultimate source of wisdom for holistic development,” observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor urged the young generation to follow the teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir and lead by the ideals espoused by him to shape India’s future.

Don’t wait for something to happen, rather make the proactive efforts to fulfil your’s and the nation’s aspiration. We must work together to create ideal condition in the society that will enable every individual to live up to her or his full potential, added the Lt Governor.

Cultural programme on the life and teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir was also presented on the occasion.

Justice Rajnesh Oswal; Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu; Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, GOC 16 Corps; Anand Jain, Director Anti-Corruption Bureau J&K; Pankaj Jain and other officer bearers of SS Jain Sabha, besides students and members of the community were present in large numbers.

