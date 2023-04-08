Probe ordered into ‘illegal lease’ of temple properties in Kashmir

By on No Comment

Probe ordered into ‘illegal lease’ of temple properties in Kashmir

Srinagar: Authorities in Kashmir have ordered a probe by a special investigation team into the allegations of illegal lease of temple properties in the valley, officials said on Friday.
In a letter, the office of the divisional commissioner, Kashmir, directed all 10 deputy commissioners to probe the illegal lease of temple properties and their illegal use.
“I am directed to enclose herewith a copy of communication received from Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat References Monitoring Cell, Jammu & Kashmir with the request to ascertain any such instances in your district and take appropriate necessary action under rules with intimation to this office,” the letter said.
The probe has been launched after some Kashmiri Pandit organisations complained about several temple properties being leased out.

 

Probe ordered into ‘illegal lease’ of temple properties in Kashmir added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.