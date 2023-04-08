CJ Issues Directions To ‘Fast Track’ Disposal Of Very Old Cases

Jammu: In an endeavor to reduce the arrears of pending cases, especially those pending for 10 to 20 years, the Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh on Friday issued certain directions including constitution of ‘fast track’ bench.

According to directions, all final hearing matters above 10 years shall be listed on Tuesday and Thursday, and these days shall be kept exclusive as “Final Hearing Days” on which days no other non-hearing matter will be taken unless permitted by the Chief Justice.

“Such matters shall be reflected in the cause list as “Target Cases”. The cases which are more than 20 years old shall remain on board of the roster bench till final disposal.”

On the final hearing days i.e., Tuesday and Thursday, the urgent matters shall be listed before the benches, subject to mentioning.

“Mention for listing of urgent matters in the two Wings of the High Court shall be made before the Chief Justice or a Senior Judge assigned by the Chief Justice,” reads the direction.

For the time being, admission and order matters, which are listed on Final Hearing Days because of earlier judicial orders shall be taken up only after the final hearing matters are concluded.

“A fast track Single Bench may be constituted from time to time in both Wings of the High Court to hear the “Target cases” irrespective of roster”.

The Bench Secretaries/Readers of the respective Courts shall ensure that in future, only final hearing matters are fixed on Tuesday and Thursday.

