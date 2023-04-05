MeT predicts isolated very rain in Jammu, widespread showers in Kashmir

Srinagar: Weather department on Wednesday forecast isolated very light rain and thunderstorm over Jammu division and fairly widespread light rain and thunderstorm over Kashmir valley in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that isolated to scattered light rain and thunderstorm was expected on Thursday and mainly dry weather thereafter for several days in J&K.

Regarding the rainfall in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, he said, Srinagar received 2.9mm, Qazigund 8.8mm, Pahalgam 10.8mm, Kupwara 2.8mm, Kokernag 4.2mm, Gulmarg 7.8mm, Jammu 0.0mm, Baniha 5.4mm and Batote 0.6mm.

Meanwhile, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 2.7°C against 6.9°C on the previous night and it was 3.7°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.6°C against 6.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 3.5°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.2°C against 5.4 °C on the previous night and it was 4.0°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.5°C against minus 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 1.2°C against 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 4.0°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 13.1°C against 17.1°C on the previous night. It was 4.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 5.7°C (below normal by 1.3°C), Batote 6.6°C (below normal by 2.3°C), Katra 11.5°C (3.0°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 3.2°C (2.4°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 5.4°C and minus 1.2°C respectively, he added. (GNS)

