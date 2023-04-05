J&K govt attaches SP Traffic Jammu

Srinagar: The government on Wednesday attached SP Traffic (Rural) Jammu with J&K police headquarters with immediate effect.

According to an order,SP Traffic (City) has been given addition charge of the post.

“In the interest of administration, Shri Ranjit Singh, SP Traffic (Rural), Jammu is hereby attached with Police Headquarters, J&K, with immediate effect. M. Fiesel Qureshi, SP Traffic (City), Jammu shall hold the additional charge of the post of SP Traffic (Rural), Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” it reads—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print