Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain closed on April 7 as traffic dry day

Srinagar: The authorities on Tuesday said that Srinagar-Jammu national highway will remain closed for traffic on April 7 as traffic dry day.

In a statement, , Senior superintendent of Police Traffic Ramban, Mohita Sharma said that the highway will remain closed for repair and maintenance work from April 7 till April 8 morning.

“Based on J&K UT Government directions passed on 31.03.2023 for undertaking important repair and maintenance works on NH-44 by NHAI, 07th April 2023 has been declared Traffic Dry Day between Nashri to Navyuga Tunnel”, reads the statement.

She also said no LMV or HMV (except medical emergency vehicles) will be allowed to ply on NH-44 between Nashri Tunnel towards Navyuga Tunnel and vice-versa from 06 AM on 07th April till 06 AM on 08th April.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print