Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency on Tuesday morning conducted raids at the residences of three Hurriyat leaders in Srinagar.

An official said that the raids were conducted in a case related to militancy funding.

He said the raids were conducted in Rajbagh and Alochibagh localities of Srinagar.

“Residences of Hurriyat leaders Bilal Sidique and Bashir Molvi were raided early morning,” he said—(KNO)

