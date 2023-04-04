J&K Beautiful, Even So In Tulip Season: Modi

NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said that Jammu and Kashmir is beautiful, and even more so during the Tulip season.
In reply to the tweet threads by Srinagar District Administration about blooming of Tulip garden located in the foothills of Zabarwan Range, adjacent to Dal Lake in Srinagar, the Prime Minister tweeted;
“Jammu and Kashmir is beautiful, and even more so during the Tulip season.”
Taking to Twitter, the Srinagar district administration shared a video of the Tulip Garden. In the 1:57-minute video, a beautiful tulip garden is seen, along with fountains and visitors who have come to witness the beauty of colourful flower garden. In another tweet, the Srinagar district administration explained that there are a total of 68 varieties of tulips, twelve varieties of daffodils, ten varieties of hyacinths, and a variety of mascara.
